Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 122.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

