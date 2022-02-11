Zacks: Analysts Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

FFIE stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,079,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $22,746,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $18,880,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $15,291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth about $14,476,000.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.