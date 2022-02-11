Zacks: Analysts Expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will post $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

