Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,726 shares of company stock valued at $104,477. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 735.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 130,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 232.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 30.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantheus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,003,000 after buying an additional 241,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.