Zacks: Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.60. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $11.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,447,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,061,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MAN opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $125.07.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.