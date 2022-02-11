Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.72 Million

Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce $238.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.75 million to $254.80 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $163.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $826.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $840.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $179.69. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

