Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to post sales of $146.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $149.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $661.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $724.68 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

HLLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 209,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Holley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

