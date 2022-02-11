Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextNav.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NextNav stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. NextNav has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

