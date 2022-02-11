Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report sales of $179.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.58 million and the lowest is $178.50 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.
Several analysts have commented on SRT shares. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.
StarTek stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.50. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
StarTek Company Profile
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
