Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report sales of $381.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.30 million to $383.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,455. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

