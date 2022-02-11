Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report sales of $3.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Beam Global reported sales of $2.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $8.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of BEEM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.21. 302,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,004. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

