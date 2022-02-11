Zacks: Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to post ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.73). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.

CMPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.40. 621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,598. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

