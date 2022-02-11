Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDACORP.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDACORP (IDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.