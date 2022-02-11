Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,857. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

