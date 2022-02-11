Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce $233.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $235.60 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $948.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,700 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

