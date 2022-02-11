Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,027 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

