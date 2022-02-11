Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $267.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.15.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.