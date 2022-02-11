Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Greenlane stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,563 shares of company stock valued at $441,688 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $31,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

