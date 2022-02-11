Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Strong Sell

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

