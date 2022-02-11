Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) to Hold

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

