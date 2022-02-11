Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) to Hold

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

NYSE BILL opened at $252.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.09. Bill.com has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,107 shares of company stock worth $117,889,001 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $296,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after buying an additional 536,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

