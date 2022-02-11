Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) to Sell

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Immunocore stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

