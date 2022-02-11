Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Natural has outpaced the industry in the past six months. Accelerating inflation, and gains from existing and new customers, including benefits from cross-selling have been working well for the company. The company is also benefiting from e-commerce strength for a while now. The impact of these upsides was visible in the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management expects inflation to stay for at least the next several months. Also, the company is on track with its customer-focused and growth-oriented Fuel the Future strategy, which is likely to aid in the near term. Apart from this, management has been undertaking buyouts to expand its presence. These upsides are likely to help United Natural combat labor cost and supply-chain headwinds.”

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.