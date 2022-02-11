Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZEK. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.55.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

