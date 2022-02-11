Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to “Buy”

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

KFRC stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kforce by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.