Zano Price Tops $1.28 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $170,313.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,515.91 or 0.99969139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00248856 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00155716 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00299382 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005413 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,060,682 coins and its circulating supply is 11,031,182 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

