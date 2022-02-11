Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ZBRA stock traded down $24.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,845. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $436.24 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock worth $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zebra Technologies stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

