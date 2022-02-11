Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Down 4.7%

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price was down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $444.00 and last traded at $444.51. Approximately 12,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 451,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $466.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.20 and its 200 day moving average is $556.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

