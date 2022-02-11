Zillow Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

