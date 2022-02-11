Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 315,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,425,347 shares.The stock last traded at $54.48 and had previously closed at $48.79.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

