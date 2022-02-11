Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Bank of America

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

ZG stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

