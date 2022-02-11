Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.53. 146,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zillow Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

