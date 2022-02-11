Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $150.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 77,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

