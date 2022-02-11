Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

