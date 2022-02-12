$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NOW by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in NOW by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. NOW has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.