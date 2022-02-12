$0.09 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
