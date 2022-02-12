-$0.17 EPS Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

LAW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,368,024 shares of company stock valued at $68,341,598 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

