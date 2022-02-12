-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Airgain posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airgain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its position in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 33,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,724. Airgain has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

