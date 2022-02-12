$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Sotera Health posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 306,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $22.20. 1,157,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,838. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.