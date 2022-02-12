$0.24 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 833,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,872. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $411.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

