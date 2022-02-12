$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 353,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

