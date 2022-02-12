-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.02. 122,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,685. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

