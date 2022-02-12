-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dermata Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.
