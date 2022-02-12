$0.42 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

FHB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 416,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.