$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 996,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,738. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.