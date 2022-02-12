-$0.78 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.77). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. 16,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,025. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.