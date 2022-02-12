-$0.81 EPS Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

