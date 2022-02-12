$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after buying an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after buying an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 572,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 1,035,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

