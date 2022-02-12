$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.16. Regional Management reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock worth $4,866,763 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,987,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

