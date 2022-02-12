$10.69 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report $10.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.13 million and the highest is $11.24 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $40.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

